Okongwu registered four points (4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 128-122 loss to the Rockets.

Okongwu started for the first time this season, and while he didn't attempt a single shot from the field, he still delivered a decent stat line with double-digit rebounds and contributions in other categories. Okongwu should head back to the bench once Clint Capela (dental pain) is set to return to action, something that could happen as early as Sunday against the Heat.