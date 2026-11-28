Okongwu posted four points (2-10 FG, 0-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 33 minutes during the Hawks' 87-86 win over the Celtics on Friday.

It was another offensive struggle for Okongwu, but Friday was the fourth time he's grabbed at least nine rebounds over his last five outings, and he finished second on the Hawks in boards behind Jalen Johnson (12). Okongwu is averaging 15.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.1 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over 32.8 minutes per game in November.