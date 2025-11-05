Okongwu provided 14 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 127-112 victory over Orlando.

Okongwu has been one of Atlanta's main contributors off the bench, as he averages 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 blocks, 0.5 steals and 1.4 threes made over 29.3 minutes. He will continue to back up Kristaps Porzingis at the center position, but his role with the team has been solidified.