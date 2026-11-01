Okongwu posted six points (3-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 28 minutes during Saturday's 121-99 loss to the Pelicans.

Okongwu didn't have a great shooting night, especially from beyond the arc. However, he was active on the boards, with five of his 10 rebounds coming on the offensive side of the floor. He's recorded at least nine rebounds in three of his last four outings, and he'll finish the month of October having averaged 11.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 threes and 0.7 blocks over 28.3 minutes per game.