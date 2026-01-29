Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Headed to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okongwu went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Okongwu got popped in the mouth by Jaylen Brown, as Brown was making a move to the hoop, and Okongwu had a couple of teeth pushed back. He'll likely need some dental work and he should be considered questionable to return.
More News
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Double-double in win over Indiana•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Paces Atlanta in win•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Scores 18 points with three stocks•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Struggles on offense•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Tallies 26 points in loss•