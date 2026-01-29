default-cbs-image
Okongwu went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Okongwu got popped in the mouth by Jaylen Brown, as Brown was making a move to the hoop, and Okongwu had a couple of teeth pushed back. He'll likely need some dental work and he should be considered questionable to return.

