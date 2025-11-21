Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Heading to locker room Thursday
Okongwu took a fall and headed to the locker room during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Spurs, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Okongwu was down for a minute but appeared to be walking fine on his way to the locker room. It remains to be seen if the big man, who posted seven points and two rebounds in the first half, will return for the second half.
