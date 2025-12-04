Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Held to seven points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okongwu notched seven points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and five assists over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 loss to the Clippers.
Okongwu had a tough night banging in the post with Ivica Zubac, and he didn't even get his first shot to drop until the second quarter. It was an off-night for a guy who is having a fantastic season, so managers can expect a bounce-back performance Friday against the Nuggets.
