Okongwu notched seven points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and five assists over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 loss to the Clippers.

Okongwu had a tough night banging in the post with Ivica Zubac, and he didn't even get his first shot to drop until the second quarter. It was an off-night for a guy who is having a fantastic season, so managers can expect a bounce-back performance Friday against the Nuggets.