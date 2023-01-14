Okongwu ended with 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 FT), 20 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 113-111 victory over the Pacers.

Okongwu has thrived in a starting role with Clint Capela (calf) sidelined, but this might have been the best performance of his career so far. He's now scored in double digits in five of his last eight contests, all of them as a starter, and has racked up three double-doubles in that span as well. Given that Capela doesn't have a clear timetable for his return, Okongwu should remain a valuable asset across all formats as long as he remains in a starting role.