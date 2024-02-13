Hawks head coach Quin Snyder said after Monday's 136-126 loss to the Bulls that Okongwu didn't play the final 3:58 of the contest due to a toe injury, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports. He posted 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes prior to departing.

Okongwu's status will need to be monitored in advance of Wednesday's game against Charlotte. Snyder didn't go into much detail regarding the severity of Okongwu's injury, but Atlanta may have merely been exercising an abundance of caution with the 23-year-old. Clint Capela (groin) isn't expected to be available until after the All-Star break, so if Okongwu ends up sitting out Wednesday, Atlanta could be forced to rely heavily on Bruno Fernando as its fill-in starter at center. Starting power forward Jalen Johnson could also see some action as a small-ball center.