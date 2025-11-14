Okongwu chipped in 32 points (11-18 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 132-122 victory over the Jazz.

Okongwu was lights out from distance in this one, and that was a team-wide trend, with Atlanta setting a new franchise record with 16 triples by halftime and their 24 made threes on the evening accounted for the most threes made by any team this season. Okongwu is taking a career-high 4.1 three-point attempts per game this season and he's converting a career-high 1.6 of those attempts.