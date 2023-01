Okongwu (hamstring) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Thunder.

Okongwu skipped Monday's game against the Bulls because of left hamstring tightness that surfaced during Sunday's game versus the Hornets. The big man's status for Wednesday appears to still be up in the air, so it will be worth monitoring his status leading up to the 8 PM ET opening tipoff. If he can't go, look for Clint Capela and AJ Griffin to take on heightened workloads again.