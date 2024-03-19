Okongwu had 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 19 minutes during Monday's 136-105 loss to the Lakers.

Okongwu had missed 13 straight contests due to a toe injury before suiting up against the Lakers on Monday. The fourth-year center was unsurprisingly limited to under 20 minutes in his return, but he still put up decent production and went 5-for-5 from two-point range. Okongwu's output is somewhat hampered by his role as Clint Capela's backup, though he still deserves a roster spot in most fantasy leagues. His appeal would grow dramatically if he were to move into the starting unit at any point, as evidenced by his averages of 16.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while making five straight starts prior to the injury absence.