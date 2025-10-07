Okongwu produced 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes of Monday's 122-113 preseason loss to Houston.

Kristaps Porzingis drew the start next to Jalen Johnson, but he played a minimal workload of 15 minutes with five points to show for it. The Hawks have stressed all offseason that Okongwu and Porzingis will both be heavily involved, but starting lineups likely aren't set in stone yet and the franchise may experiment throughout the preseason.