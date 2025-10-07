Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Looks sharp off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okongwu produced 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes of Monday's 122-113 preseason loss to Houston.
Kristaps Porzingis drew the start next to Jalen Johnson, but he played a minimal workload of 15 minutes with five points to show for it. The Hawks have stressed all offseason that Okongwu and Porzingis will both be heavily involved, but starting lineups likely aren't set in stone yet and the franchise may experiment throughout the preseason.
More News
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Coming off bench Monday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Massive double-double in loss•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Grabs nine boards in Play-In Game•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Absent from injury report•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Won't play Sunday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Questionable for Sunday•