Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Modest line in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okongwu finished Monday's 108-105 loss to the Knicks with 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 37 minutes.
This was a modest line by Okongwu's standards in what has been a terrific campaign for the center. Across 72 appearances, he holds averages of 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers.
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