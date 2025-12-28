Okongwu chipped in 31 points (10-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 128-125 loss to the Knicks.

Okongwu ended one point and one assist away from tying his respective season-high marks in both categories. The big man has started 14 games in a row due to the persistent injuries of Kristaps Porzingis (illness), and he's been productive for the most part. This was his fifth game with at least 20 points in that stretch, which is a decent tally considering he has a secondary role on offense behind the star duo of Trae Young and Jalen Johnson.