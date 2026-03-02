Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Monster line in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okongwu totaled 25 points (9-15 FG, 7-12 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 27 minutes during Sunday's 135-101 win over the Trail Blazers.
This was a tremendous showing for Okongwu as the Hawks improved to 31-31 on the season. Okongwu trails only Jalen Johnson in fantasy value for nine-category formats in Atlanta, posting averages of 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers.
