Okonwu isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Okognwu will move back to the bench with Clint Capela reclaiming his starting center job after missing Monday's game with Achilles soreness. The second-year big man is averaging 9.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in 20.7 minutes across seven games this season.