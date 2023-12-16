Okongwu will start Friday's game against the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Okongwu will start ahead of Saddiq Bey as Atlanta presumably looks to match Toronto's frontcourt size. This is Okongwu's first start of the campaign and first career start at power forward. Over his last 10 appearances, he's averaged 8.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Strong performance Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Quiet in 27 minutes•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Double-double off bench in OT win•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Quiet production of late•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Outplays Capela off bench•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Lands four-year extension•