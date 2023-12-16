Okongwu will start Friday's game against the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Okongwu will start ahead of Saddiq Bey as Atlanta presumably looks to match Toronto's frontcourt size. This is Okongwu's first start of the campaign and first career start at power forward. Over his last 10 appearances, he's averaged 8.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25.4 minutes per game.