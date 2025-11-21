Okongwu is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The Hawks will have Kristaps Porzingis back in the lineup for this matchup against the Spurs, so Okongwu will return to the bench. The big man has alternated between the starting lineup and the second unit, starting in six of his 15 contests. Okongwu is averaging 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game when deployed off the bench this season.