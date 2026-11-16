Okongwu accumulated 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 win over Milwaukee.

The 25-year-old center saw his biggest workload of the season as the Hawks navigate multiple injuries to the frontcourt. Okongwu has played at least 30 minutes in every November game so far, averaging 16.3 points, 9.1 boards, 2.4 assists, 2.1 threes, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor, and four of his five double-doubles on the season have come during that stretch.