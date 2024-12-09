Okongwu totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 141-111 loss to the Nuggets.

Okongwu saw 25 minutes compared to 19 for Clint Capela, and that's been a theme many times this season. Okongwu is averaging 24.0 minutes per contest compared to 22.7 for Capela, with both players returning 11th-round value in nine-category formats so far.