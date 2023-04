Okongwu closed with 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 120-114 loss to the Celtics.

Okongwu got the start in Sunday's game due to Atlanta sitting its regular starters, finishing second on the team in rebounds while ending up one board short of a double-double outing. Okongwu has recorded at least 10 points and five rebounds in nine of his last 10 games.