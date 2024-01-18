Okongwu notched 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 victory over the Magic.

Okongwu finished just one rebound away from securing a double-double, and it was noticeable that he outplayed Clint Capela despite logging fewer minutes. Capela's numbers have been decreasing of late, and Okongwu is making the most of his minutes available. He's averaging 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game across 24.7 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.