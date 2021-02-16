site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hawks-onyeka-okongwu-non-factor-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Non-factor Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Okongwu didn't score but grabbed one rebound during Monday's loss to New York.
The rookie played a season-worst three minutes of action after not appearing in Saturday's loss to Indiana. Okongwu is posting 3.4 points and 3.0 rebounds through eight games played.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read