Okongwu (personal) is not listed on the Hawks' injury report ahead of Monday's game against Milwaukee, Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Okongwu missed Saturday's game against Philly due to a personal matter, but all indications are that the young big man will be back to availability Monday. Okongwu is once again stuck behind Clint Capela on the Hawks' depth chart, though he is averaging 19.8 minutes per game off the bench through 12 appearances.