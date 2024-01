Okongwu (illness) isn't listed on the Hawks' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Okongwu missed Sunday's win over the Wizards due to an illness but should return to action Wednesday. Across 13 December appearances (two starts), Okongwu averaged 10.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in 26.6 minutes per game.