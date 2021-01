Okongwu (toe) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Jazz, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Okongwu looks like he'll be available to make his season debut after missing the first several weeks of the season due to inflammation in his left foot. The 20-year-old rookie, who was the No. 6 pick in the NBA Draft, will likely have his minutes ramped up slowly in a backup role.