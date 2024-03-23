Okongwu (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Hornets.
No surprise here, as Okongwu went into the game with a doubtful designation. He had played in two straight games since returning from a 13-game absence, so it looks like the Hawks are erring on the side of caution with their big man. His next opportunity to suit up will come Monday versus the Celtics.
