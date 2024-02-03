Okongwu racked up 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 129-120 win over the Suns.

Okongwu has posted double-digit scoring in three consecutive games, averaging 24.3 minutes over that span. That being said, his fantasy candidacy remains mediocre barring a Clint Capela trade to super-charge his workload. Okongwu is posting a career-low 2.1 percent block rate while grading as a league-average defensive rebounder and slightly above-average offensive rebounder.