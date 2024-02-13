Okongwu was diagnosed Tuesday with a sprained left big toe following an MRI and be listed as out for Wednesday's game versus Charlotte and re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days.

The All-Star break arrives at a fortuitous time for the 23-year-old, who could miss as little as one game if he's re-evaluated at the one-week mark and immediately cleared to resume on-court activity. While playing 30-plus minutes and making his fifth straight start in place of the injured Clint Capela (addutcor), Okongwu suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Monday's 136-126 loss to the Bulls. Capela is said to be progressing and is expected to resume practicing following the All-Star break, so at this stage, he would seem to be the likelier of two injured centers to be available for the Hawks' first game of the second half Feb. 23 versus the Raptors. As for Wednesday's game, the Hawks will be left with little depth at center and will likely be forced to turn to Bruno Fernando for a spot start. Jalen Johnson could slide over from power forward to serve as a small-ball option at center whenever Fernando is off the court.