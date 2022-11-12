Okongwu will not play in Saturday's game against the 76ers for personal reasons.
At this point, there is no reason to believe Okonwu will be sidelined for more than one game. In his absence, John Collins could see some extra run at center behind Clint Capela. If there is foul trouble, Frank Kaminsky could potentially get some run.
