Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Out Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Okongwu (toe) is out Saturday against the Cavaliers, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.
The rookie continues to deal with a broken toe and it's not clear when he'll be able to debut.
