Okongwu supplied 16 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 win over Washington.

Clint Capela got the start at center and Okongwu backed him up, but the latter outplayed him and logged more minutes than the starter -- 27 for Okongwu and only 21 for Capela. Okongwu has scored in double digits in three consecutive games, and this was his first double-double of the season, so it wouldn't be shocking if he ends up seeing an uptick in minutes in the coming weeks.