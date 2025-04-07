Okongwu totaled 27 points (12-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 147-134 victory over Utah.

Okongwu posted a team-high 27 points Sunday, marking his 10th outing with at least 20 points in 71 regular-season appearances. The big man also produced a game-high 12 rebounds en route to his 26th double-double on the season. Okongwu has provided three double-doubles over his last five games, during which he has averaged 15.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.8 blocks across 33.4 minutes per contest.