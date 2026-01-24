Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Paces Atlanta in win
Okongwu finished Friday's 110-103 win over the Suns with 25 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes.
Okongwu turned in another efficient performance en route to a team-high 25 points, and he knocked down at least three triples for the fourth time in his last five outings. After finishing with four points on 0-of-6 shooting from the field in Monday's loss to Milwaukee, the big man has totaled 43 points while shooting 60.0 percent from the field over his last two games. He has reached the 20-point mark in two of his last five appearances, during which he has averaged 18.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 33.6 minutes per game.
