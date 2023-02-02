Okongwu finished with 17 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 132-100 win over the Suns.

In a game the Hawks dominated from start to finish, Okongwu's playing time didn't suffer like most of Atlanta's starters. While handling his usual second-unit role behind starting center Clint Capela, Okongwu made the most of his 20 minutes of court time, going perfect from the field for the second game in a row while chipping in in the two defensive categories. Though his role appears unlikely to grow barring a Capela absence, Okongwu's averages of 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over his last four games to go with elite efficiency are enough to make him useful in 12- or 14-team category leagues.