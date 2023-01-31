Okongwu finished Monday's 129-125 loss to the Trail Blazers with eight points (4-4 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes.

In his three games since returning from a one-game absence due to a hamstring issue, Okongwu is converting on 78.6 percent of his field-goal attempts while making an impact on the glass and in the defensive categories. Even so, Okongwu's run of solid performances off the bench doesn't look as though it'll earn him a larger share of playing time while starting center Clint Capela is healthy and playing effectively. In the last three games both big men have been available, Capela is averaging 28.3 minutes to Okongwu's 19.7.