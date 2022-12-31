Okongwu recorded 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals over 43 minutes during Friday's 130-121 loss to the Lakers.

Okongwu was fantastic in the loss, compiling yet another well-rounded fantasy performance. In fact, he is now the 24th-ranked player over the past two weeks, with averages of 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. Clint Capela continues to deal with a calf injury, something that has sidelined him for five of the past six games. Until such time he is able to get back on the floor, Okongwu simply has to be rostered in all formats.