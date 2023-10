Okongwu recorded 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two turnovers in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 108-107 preseason win over Cleveland.

Clint Capela drew the start in the preseason opener and appears to be the favorite to open the season as the starting center. Okongwu offers plenty of upside and nearly forced a timeshare with Capela in 2022-23, so there's still a lot to like about his fantasy outlook.