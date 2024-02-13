Okongwu (toe) posted 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block over 33 minutes during Monday's 136-126 loss to the Bulls. Okongwu exited in the final minutes of the fourth quarter due to a toe injury, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Okongwu's status will need to be monitored in advance of Wednesday's game against Charlotte. It's unclear when his injury incident took place, but Atlanta also could have merely been exercising an abundance of caution with the 23-year-old since Monday's game was winding down. Clint Capela (groin) won't be re-evaluated until after the All-Star break, so an absence for Okongwu would be a crushing blow to Atlanta's frontcourt size.