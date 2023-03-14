Okongwu racked up 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 136-115 loss to Minnesota.

On a night where most of the Hawks struggled, Okongwu thrived. He crushed the Timberwolves on the offensive glass, grabbing nine of Atlanta's misses. Minnesota ranks 27th in the NBA in defensive rebound percentage, giving Okongwu an excellent matchup. It was his first double-double in eight games. Fantasy managers searching for rebounds could find some value in the former first-round pick, as the Hawks play the 14th and 26th ranked teams in defensive rebounding rate to finish the week.