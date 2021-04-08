Okongwu posted 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 32 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies.

Okongwu drew his second start of the season in place of Clint Capela (Achilles) and played a career-high 32 minutes. Before Wednesday's game, the 20-year-old was receiving decent run off the bench over his last four games, averaging 8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while playing 16.8 minutes in that span. The rookie will be worth streaming in deeper leagues if Capela is forced to miss any more time with a sore Achilles.