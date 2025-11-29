Okongwu recorded 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 130-123 win over Cleveland.

Okongwu got the start Friday due to the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (illness), and the former made the most of his opportunity by filling up the stat sheet during Atlanta's win. Okongwu has scored at least 15 points in each of his last eight outings (five starts), and over that span he has averaged 21.8 points on 58.2 percent shooting (including 48.2 percent from three on 7.0 3PA/G) along with 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over 30.1 minutes per game.