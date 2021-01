Okongwu (toe) took part in 5-on-5 work during Friday's practice, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The 20-year-old hasn't played yet this season due to the broken toe, but his participation in 5-on-5 work indicates he could be close to his season debut. It's unknown if Okongwu will have a chance to play Saturday at Charlotte.