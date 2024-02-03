Okongwu racked up 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 129-120 win over the Suns.

Okongwu has posted double-digit scoring in three consecutive games while averaging 24.3 minutes over that span. He and Clint Capela continue to remain in a roughly even split of the minutes at center, though Okongwu's fantasy value could ascend if Capela is dealt ahead of next Thursday's trade deadline. Even if more playing time is eventually headed his way, Okongwu hasn't quite been the per-minute monster he was through his first three NBA seasons thus far in 2023-24. His production has taken a step back on the defensive end in particular; Okongwu has posted a career-low 2.1 percent block rate.