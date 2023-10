Okongwu (rest) recorded 18 points (8-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Saturday's preseason win over the Pelicans.

Okongwu didn't play Thursday but was active Saturday and among the starters -- in fact, he led the Hawks in scoring while also looking extremely efficient from the field. Okongwu is expected to open the season as the backup center behind Clint Capela.