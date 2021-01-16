Okongwu (toe) played 14 minutes off the bench Friday in the Hawks' 116-92 loss to the Jazz, scoring four points (2-6 FG) and adding five rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce said Okongwu would be capped at around 15 minutes Friday after the rookie was sidelined for the first 10 games of the season while tending to toe inflammation on his left foot, so the workload was about what could have been expected. The blowout nature of the contest may have had a hand in Okongwu getting the minutes, so Pierce's rotation will bear watching in the games to come to get a sense of how much the No. 6 overall pick might play on a more regular basis. Pierce had previously been using starting power forward John Collins to spell top center Clint Capela, so Okongwu may not necessarily inherit all the minutes at the position when Capela rests during games.