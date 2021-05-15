Okongwu is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets due to right shoulder soreness, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Okongwu was able to practice Saturday, which is a good sign, but it's not a given that he'll be feeling well enough to play in the regular-season finale. If he sits out, more minutes will be available for Nathan Knight and Bruno Fernando.
