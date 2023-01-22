Okongwu is questionable for Monday's game against Chicago due to left hamstring tightness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Okongwu sustained a hamstring injury during Saturday's matchup against the Hornets but was able to return to the game. He saw a relatively normal allotment of playing time with 24 minutes on the court, but Jalen Johnson would be a candidate to handle an increased role if Okongwu is unable to suit up Monday.
More News
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Returns to action Saturday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Questionable to return Saturday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Shines in return to bench•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Coming off bench•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Remains in starting lineup•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Another strong night on boards•