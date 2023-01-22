Okongwu is questionable for Monday's game against Chicago due to left hamstring tightness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Okongwu sustained a hamstring injury during Saturday's matchup against the Hornets but was able to return to the game. He saw a relatively normal allotment of playing time with 24 minutes on the court, but Jalen Johnson would be a candidate to handle an increased role if Okongwu is unable to suit up Monday.