Okongwu (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Okongwu sat out the first half of the Hawks' back-to-back Saturday against the Pelicans and is now questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Hornets due to left ankle inflammation. With Kristaps Porzingis (rest) sidelined, Okongwu would likely draw the start if cleared, while Mouhamed Gueye would be the next option at center if the latter is unable to go.